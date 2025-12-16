Delta North’s 9 LGA Youths Back Anioma State Creation

Hundreds of youths from the nine Local Government Areas of Delta North Senatorial district have thrown their weight behind the proposed creation of Anioma State.

This came barely three weeks after lawmakers and council chairmen from the zone signed against the inclusion of the proposed state in the South East geopolitical zone. Also, it came after Asaba indigenes protested against the rumoured relocation of the proposed state to a South East town.

But the protesters, drawn from the nine Local Government Areas of Delta North in Asaba yesterday registered their pleasure to the Government House in Asaba, chanting pro-Anioma State creation songs.

They were received by the Chief of Staff Government House, Hon Johnson Erijo, on behalf of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori. Erijo told the placard carrying protesters that the State Government was not against the proposal, provided the demand is pursued strictly in line with due constitutional procedure.