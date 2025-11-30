Delta North Lawmakers, Council Chairmen Reject Anioma Inclusion In S’East

Lawmakers representing Delta North Senatorial District in the Delta State House of Assembly, along with the nine local government chairmen from the district, have firmly rejected proposals suggesting that a future Anioma State be situated within the South-East geopolitical zone.

In a jointly signed statement on Sunday, the legislators and council bosses reiterated their longstanding demand for the creation of Anioma State but stressed that the state must remain within the South-South region, where the Anioma people are historically and administratively located.

The leaders said their stance follows renewed national discussions and legislative processes concerning the creation of new states across Nigeria.

They described the agitation for Anioma State as “a legitimate aspiration deeply rooted in history,” championed by past and present leaders of the people, aimed at securing political identity, cultural preservation, and accelerated development for the Anioma nation.

“Our quest for a distinct and autonomous Anioma State is not a fleeting political venture but a legitimate aspiration deeply rooted in history, championed by our revered forebears,” the statement read. “We are united in the belief that the creation of Anioma State is a matter of justice, equity, and a necessary step towards fulfilling the political and developmental destiny of the Anioma people.”

The group expressed “total and unequivocal support” for the creation of Anioma State strictly from the present nine local government areas in Delta North Senatorial District, Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North-East, Ika South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, and Ukwuani with Asaba proposed as the state capital.

They pledged to deploy their “full political weight and mandate” to lobby for and support every legitimate effort leading to the establishment of Anioma State.

However, the leaders condemned attempts to merge Anioma with the South-East, stressing that such propositions contradict the historical and geopolitical identity of the people.

“We vehemently oppose any proposed move or merger with any part of the South-East geopolitical zone,” the statement declared. “Anioma is, and must remain, in the South-South. The Anioma people are historically, geographically, and administratively aligned with the South-South. This position is deeply rooted in our heritage and is non-negotiable.”

The Delta North political leaders assured constituents they would remain steadfast in protecting the collective interests and identity of the Anioma nation as discussions on state creation continue at the national level.