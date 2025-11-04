Delta North APC Endorses Anioma State Creation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Delta North senatorial district is supporting the creation of Anioma State. The proposed would the sixth state in Nigeria’s South East geopolitical zone.

The zone in a letter by the APC Delta North Chairman, Chief Adizue Eluaka, and addressed to the Chairman of the Senate subcommittee on State Creation, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno, said Delta North and the people of the zone are united in their support for the state creation, describing it as both a matter of fairness and a strategic necessity for Nigeria’s federal structure.

The letter dated November 3, told state creation committee that: “The APC Delta North senatorial district is fully and unequivocally in support of the creation of Anioma state. “The realisation of Anioma State stands as both a matter of fairness and strategic advantage for the federation.

Eluaka said there was no dissenting voice within Delta North against the creation of the state, noting that the proposal aligns with principles of equity, justice, and historical continuity.

“We call upon the Distinguished Senate to act in solidarity with the legacy of Chief Dennis Osadebey and other patriots of Anioma who championed this noble cause. “The creation of Anioma state would not only honour their pioneering efforts but also strengthen unity, representation, and administrative balance within our federation.”