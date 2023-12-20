Delta, NNPC Ltd, UTM Offshore sign pact to develop floating LNG

he Delta State Government, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) and the UTM Offshore Ltd, yesterday, signed a Shareholders Agreement for the development of first Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) in Nigeria.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu and Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Justice, Mr. Omamuzo Erebe, signed for the Delta State Government, while the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, and Group Managing Director, Julius Rone, signed for NNPC Ltd. and UTM Offshore, respectively. With the agreement Delta State Government will own eight per cent shares of the project, NNPC Ltd 20 per cent and UTM Offshore 72 per cent.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the NNPC Towers Abuja, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State said the UTM FLNG Project was the first of its kind to be developed by an indigenous private company in Nigeria.

The governor explained that the state government took eight per cent equity in the floating LNG project because of its conviction of the strategic importance of the project to the national economy, adding that with 40% of Nigeria’s proven gas reserves in Delta State, it was a worthy investment.

According to him, the deal marked a significant milestone in the development of the project, expressing hope that construction will begin next year.

He said: “Of particular interest to Delta State Government is the dividend that this UTM FLNG will generate, thus advancing the socio-economic development of our great state. It is expected that over 300,000 metric tonnes of LPG (cooking gas) will be produced and dedicated to the domestic market.”

In his remarks, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd., Kyari commended the Delta State Governor for not just being a promoter of gas development in the country but for also investing in gas projects.

Also speaking, the Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon. Ekprikpe Ekpo, noted that it was time for the country to begin the monetisation of its huge gas reserves for the development of the economy.