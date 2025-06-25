New Telegraph

June 25, 2025
June 25, 2025
Delta: Native Doctor Arrested, Conceals Guns In Roof

Operatives of the Special Anti-kidnapping and Cybercrime Squad of the Delta State Police Command have arrested a 47 year old native doctor, Okonji Chimeze, for being in possession of illegal firearms. He was apprehended at his residence in Umuehe Quarters at Ibusa, in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state.

Following a credible intelligence gathering that was conducted with a valid search warrant, the operatives recovered two automatic pump-action guns and a cutlass concealed in the ceiling of his room.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, in Asaba yesterday said: “The suspect and the recovered exhibits are currently in custody as investigation is ongoing.”

