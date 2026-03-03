Delta Names Long As Managing Director, Alliances – Europe, Africa

Delta Air Lines has appointed Matt Long as Managing Director, Europe & Africa, as the airline continues to invest in the trans-Atlantic market ahead of its busiest-ever summer schedule to the region.

In this role, Long will help ensure Delta continues to deliver the thoughtful, reliable, and best-in-class experience customers expect when flying across the Atlantic, with Europe and Africa remaining strategically important regions, driving a significant share of Delta’s long-haul demand and premium revenue.

He will lead the coordination of commercial, operational and customer experience initiatives across 35 European and African markets, working closely with Delta’s in-region teams and joint venture partners at Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic to support the airline’s longterm commercial ambitions.

He will also help shape major infrastructure and modernisation projects across Delta’s key hubs in Amsterdam, ParisCharles de Gaulle and London Heathrow while driving customer experience transformation across Europe and Africa.

Delta’s trans‑Atlantic network now includes more than 100 peak-daily flights across Europe and Africa, including new routes such as Seattle to Barcelona and Rome, New York-JFK to Olbia, Malta, and Porto, and Atlanta to Marrakech, as well as expanded service to Accra and Lagos.

In addition to shaping Delta’s presence in Europe and Africa as demand continues to grow, Long will work to ensure Delta continues to deliver a consistent and premium experience for both leisure and business travellers, particularly those connecting across Delta and its joint venture partners.

According to the airline, “Delta’s international growth and Matt’s leadership will help us continue elevating performance and delivering exceptional service for our customers.”

Since joining Delta in 2013, he has played a key role in shaping how Delta and its partners listen to customers, elevate the journey and create seamless experiences in the airport, on board and across geographies.