Delta Monarch To Yahoo Boys: Stop exhuming dead bodies in my kingdom

The immediate past Chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council (DSTRC) and Obi of Owa kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Efeizomor II, has raised the alarm over the nefarious activities of yahoo-boys in his domain in exhuming dead bodies from public cemetery for ritual purposes.

The monarch said the outcry became necessary as the invasion of the public cemetery at odd hours to remove vital parts of buried persons at ungodly hours has assumed a dangerous dimension.

He said essential organs of some newly buried loved ones have been collected by some persons, suspected to be yahoo-boys, who are desperately involved in ‘get-rich-quickly’ practices. Speaking at the end of year interactive meeting with members of Owa Community at Owa-Oyibu Palace, the monarch warned that such unwholesome act must stop forthwith, maintaining that anyone caught would be made to face the wrath of the land as custom and tradition of the kingdom demands