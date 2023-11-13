Delta Monarch Seeks Expansion Of Osubi Airport, Revitalisation Of Warri Ports

HRM. Emmanuel Sideso (Abe 1) the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, has called on the Federal Government to expand Osubi airport in Delta State to accommodate bigger aircraft.

The monarch made the call over the weekend during a grand reception at Ovie Palace, Effurun, organised in his honour by the Uvwie Kingdom.

The Royal Father also urged the FG to completely take over the airport and install adequate equipment for flawless flights both day and night.

He, however, urged the FG to revitalize and revamp the NPA port at Warri, Sapele, and Koko to accommodate bigger vessels, stressing that this would help in decongesting Lagos ports, facilitate commerce and industry in the Niger Delta region, create jobs and bring back the old glory of the Warri province.

He decried the poor condition of the Warri-Effurun-Sapele-Benin and Orerokpe-Eku-Abraka-Agbor roads which he said had become an embarrassment to the people of the Niger Delta, adding that “Effurun-Warri-Sapele Road, constructed in the late sixties, has not seen any development over the years.”

READ ALSO:

The Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in his speech, said that Mr. Festus Keyamo had paid his dues even before he became a politician.

The Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who was represented by the Hon Commissioner for Works (Rural Areas), Delta State, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, noted that the minister had represented Delta State meritoriously at different occasions just as he congratulated him for his appointment as a member of the federal cabinet.

He encouraged the Uvwie-born Minister of Aviation and Aerospace to use his position to attract development to the entire Delta State.

The governor thanked the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom for hosting Olorogun Festus Keyamo in such a wonderful way.

An elated Keyamo thanked the royal father of the Uvwie Kingdom for the honour given to him and promised to deliver the demands of the traditional ruler to President Tinubu.