Delta Monarch Performs Groundbreaking For Mother, Child Clinic

Share

The monarch of OgwashiUku kingdom in Delta state, HRM Obi (Dr.) Ifechukwude Aninshi Okonjo II, has performed the groundbreaking for a Mother and Child Clinic at the General Hospital at Ogwashi-Uku town in Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

The Obi is the younger brother of the chairperson of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr Mrs Ngozi OkpnjoIweala.

The project, initiated and funded by the monarch, is expected to address critical healthcare needs of pregnant and expectant mothers, as well as new born babies within his kingdom and its neighbouring communities.

Facilities in the clinic will include general maternity wards, private delivery rooms, incubator suites for neo-natal care, a fully equipped pharmacy, among others.

The Obi, accompanied by members of the Obiin-Council, Ogwashi-Uku Town Union members th Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the hospital, Dr Lawrence Afinota and his management team, community leaders and a large number of residents yesterday said the construction would be completed by the end of 2025.

Share