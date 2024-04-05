Delta Monarch, Others Grace Unveiling Of Ughelli Football Club

A new football club, named Ughelli Rovers, was officially launched in a grand ceremony held in Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State. The event took place at Wetland Hotels and was attended by a plethora of dignitaries, including the Ovie of the Great Ughelli Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Dr Wilson Ojakovo Oharisi III (JP), and representatives of Nigeria League One. During the unveiling, Hon Oke Umurhohwo, the founder and chairman of the club, explained that the club was founded in 2023 and was created to provide a platform for the talented footballers he had witnessed during numerous football tournaments organized by the Oke Umurhohwo Foundation in Ughelli in the last five years. He noted that the primary goal of the club is to make it a cherished sporting and entertainment institution in Delta State and Nigeria, representing the community’s footballing aspirations and a source of pride for its indigenes and residents.

