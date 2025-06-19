Delta: Monarch, 2 Others Arraigned For Stealing 450 Bags Of Cement

Share

A traditional title holder, one Mrs Rose Akamu and her accomplices, Mr Samson Iborogu and Mr Dickson Ivie, have been arraigned before an Ughelli Magistrate’s Court for allegedly stealing 450 bags of cement, belonging to the Ughelli North Local Government Area.

They were charged on a three-count of stealing, conspiracy and purchasing of stolen items by the Delta State Commissioner of Police.

The items were allegedly stolen by Samson, in connivance with Dickson, but were bought by Chief Akamu at N5,000 per bag. The inability of the buyer to quickly pay for the cost of transportation led to her being caught.

A tricycle rider who saw what was going on immediately put a call across to the council chairman.

Although, they pleaded not guilty to suit no: MU/157c/2025, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Stewart Ogedegbe said it is a bailable offence.

He said, “At this preliminary stage, the suspects can be granted bail. We have taken a date for hearing.” Magistrate Onome Esade, who adjourned the case to July 31, 2025 for hearing, committed each of the suspects to N1,050,000.00 and a surety with landed property within the jurisdiction.

Share