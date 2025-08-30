Delta Media Summit: Oborevwori Gets Accolade Over Giant Strides

Media influencers and professionals at the Delta Social Media Summit have scored Governor Sheriff Oborevwori high in the delivery of people-oriented projects within a few years in office.

According to them, the governor’s style of governance stole the show with sparkling legacy projects and humanitarian spotlights at the popular Mariam Babangida Leisure Park in Asaba, the state capital.

Initially, the Tantita Security Services, owned by Chief Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a Tompolo, the Dein of Agbor, HRM Benjamin Ikenchukwu Keagborekuzi I, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt Hon Ebimotimi Guwor, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Kingsley Emu, and captains of industries, had described the summit as apt.

The summit significantly brought together experts, entrepreneurs, and promising young people, who showcased exchange of ideas, experiences and knowledge, on how best to positively harness the power of social media for economic growth and human capital development.

The governor who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Friday Erijo, urged participants to earn, network, and collaborate to take advantage of the opportunities offered by social media.

He harped on the need for young entrepreneurs to leverage the power of social media for reaching a wider audience in thriving businesses and promoting goods and services.

He said, “In this digital age, by investing in the development of young people, economic growth, innovation, and progress will be achieved.”

He urged social media handlers to use the tool to drive positive change and development in the state and Nigeria at large.