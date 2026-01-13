Delta: Man Stabs Brother To Death Over Argument While Asleep

A 20-year-old man, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his brother to death while asleep. It was learnt that the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for stabbing his brother, one Aliyu Hamman, to death while asleep over an arguments in OgwashiUku area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, in a statement yesterday said the incident happened at about 3:20pm over an argument.

Edafa said a distress report was received at Ogwashiku Division that on the same date, at Poly Road, by Adaigbo Filling Station, a 20-year-old male was stabbed to death while asleep by his brother.

He said upon receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ogwashi-Uku Division, CSP Israel Okoyomon, promptly mobilised detectives to the scene. During preliminary investigation it was revealed that the deceased was allegedly stabbed by his brother.

He added that the suspect was arrested, and the weapon used in committing the crime recovered. The police Spokesperson said the corpse was evacuated and deposited at Odua Mortuary, Ogwashi-uku, for autopsy. Suspect is in custody and investigation is ongoing.