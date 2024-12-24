Delta: Man, 3 Others Arrested For Beheading Friend After Collecting N30m From Him

Share

The Delta State Police Command has arrested four persons in connection with the murder of Paulinus Okon, who was reported missing on September 8, 2024.

According to the police, Paulinus’s brother had reported him missing after he went out with his friend, Efe Onoetiyi, 30. Efe initially denied knowing what happened to Paulinus, but later came to Paulinus’s house, asking his family about his whereabouts.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, in a statement yesterday said in a shocking twist, Efe demanded N500,000 from Paulinus brother, claiming he would use the money to pay a herbalist who could reveal Paulinus location.

He however later claimed that Paulinus had been kidnapped and collected a ransom of twenty million, seven hundred and fifteen thousand naira from the brother, allegedly to pay the kidnappers who abducted him.

However, when Efe’s story became suspicious, he was arrested, and the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department. Further investigation led to the arrest of three other suspects: Okeimute Gaga, 48; Sunday Ikpeba; and Lawrence Joseph, a 30-year-old herbalist.

Gaga confessed to the crime, revealing that Efe had brought Paulinus to Orere River in Otokutu, where they tied him to a stake and beheaded him alive on September 8, 2024.

The suspects then threw Paulinus’s body into the river, while the herbalist took his head and buried it at his shrine in Otokutu. The police later recovered Paulinus’s skull from the shrine.

Efe confessed that he had diverted the N30 million paid to him by Paulinus for a building purchase and used the funds for personal gain, including buying two plots of land and building a duplex. He claimed that he killed Paulinus to avoid repaying the money.

