Delta: Man, 23, Stabs Father To Death

A 23-year-old man, simply identified as Success, has stabbed his father to death in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, sustained internal bleeding as a result of the attack. The suspect was said to have engaged his father in a heated argument over his unholy way of life, which the man kicked against.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Bright Edafe, speaking on the killing, said the victim did not die on the spot. He said: “The man died the following day.

But we promptly arrested the suspect. He is cooling off in our cell until we charge him to court.”

The victim was said to have been rushed to the emergency unit of a nearly hospital, but later died. His body had been deposited at the hospital morgue.

