New Telegraph

May 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 1, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Delta LP Chief…

Delta LP Chief Downplays Oborevwori, Okowa’s Defection To APC

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 Delta State governorship poll Kennedy Pela yesterday downplayed Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his immediate past predecessor Ifeanyi Okowa’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the centre.

In a letter written to Deltans, Pela claimed that Oborevwori and Okowa defected to the APC to service personal interest.

He said: “While I have maintained a deliberately low public profile during this period to focus on building the foundations of lasting change, my commitment to the cause of a better Delta and a better Nigeria has remained unwavering.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Ijigba Devt Remains My Priority -Regent
Read Next

CBN Junior Tennis 2025: Ogubanwo, Tersoo Stroke On
Share
Copy Link
×