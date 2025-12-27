Delta LG Domesticate ‘Sheriff Cares,’ Empowers 1,000 Women, Youths

Oshimili South Local Government Area of Delta State has domesticated the M.O.R.E Agenda empowerment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and shared N100 million to 1,000 women and youths to enhance their trades.

The Governor, who was represented at the event by his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, said that the empowerment, which held at Asaba tagged; EKO Empowerment for Sheriff’s M.O.R.E Agenda, was a vital initiative of the ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’ pursuit.

He hailed the Chairman of the council, Hon Kelvin Ezenyili, for championing the Governor’s commitment to the ‘prosperity for all Deltans.’ In his comments at the event, Ezenyili said that the financial empowerment remains a fundamental element for a secure and any prosperous business.

He said, “This is a testament of the shared commitment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to the progress and well-being of the good people of Oshimili South.

It provides a platform for one to establish small scale businesses for sustainable livelihood and avenue to becoming financially independent.”