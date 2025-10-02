Delta LG Boosts Oborevwori’s Infrastructural M.O.R.E Pursuit

The ‘M.O.R.E Agenda’ of the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has received a boost at Asaba, in the Oshimili South Local Government Area of the state capital, with a newly constructed Ogbeogonogo market complex.

The structure was conceived and built after fire gutted the marketplace and destroyed multi-million naira goods on two occasions by the Chairman of the council area, Chief Kelvin Ezenyili. Commissioning the project, the Asagba of Asaba, Obi Epiphany Azinge (SAN), flanked by the Odogwu of Ahaba, Obi Nwanze Oduah and the 2017 governorship candidate of the defunct Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) in the state, Chief Taju Isichei, in Asaba, said the completion has justified the constitutional role of council areas to deliver dividends of democracy to the grassroot.

The monarch said the project has complemented the numerous infrastructural delivery of Oborevwori across the state. The council chairman, supported by the chairperson of the Market Women Association in the state, Mrs Theresa Halim, the APC Deputy Chairman for Delta North Senatorial District, Adisue Eluaka, the Commissioner for Culture & Tourism, Hon Darlington Ijeh, and former Delta North Senatorial Vice Chairman of PDP, Chief Moses Idu, said the project has ended the historic nightmare and hardship suffered by victims of the fire disaster.