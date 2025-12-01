Delta Legislators, LG Bosses Reject Inclusion Of Proposed Anioma State In S’East

The move to create Anioma State has suffered a major setback. This followed the rejection of the proposal to make the new state part of the South East by legislators from Delta North in the Delta State House of Assembly, as well as by nine local government chairmen in the area.

In a statement yesterday, they said the new state, if carved out from the present-day Delta State, must remain in South South, where the Anioma people are historically and administratively located.

They said their posi – tion followed extensive deliberations on the renewed national dis – cussions and ongoing legislative processes concerning the creation of new states.

The group said: “The agitation for Anioma State is a legitimate aspiration deeply rooted in history.

“It was championed by past and present leaders that made up the nine council areas of Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Ika North-East, Ika South, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, Oshimili North, Oshimili South, and Ukwuani, with Asa – ba proposed as the state capital.

“But we will forbid it to complete the shortage in the South East. “Anioma is, and must remain, in South South. The Anioma people are historically, geographically, and administratively aligned with South South. “This position is deeply rooted in our heritage and is non-negotiable.”