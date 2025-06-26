Delta Leads Population Health Insurance Delivery With 2.6m Enrollees

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has expanded the frontiers of a responsive health insurance system by 2.6 million enrollees through the ‘Opportunity for All’ manta of his M.O.R.E Agenda.

The Governor deployed pioneering strategies of the Indigent Enrollee Adoption Initiative (IEIA), the Service Delivery Monitors (SDMs) and the Electronic Encounter Systems (EESs) to transform from a traditional scheme administrator to a Smart, Responsive Health Insurance System (SRHIS).

The Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the state’s Contributory Health Commission (DSCHC), Olorogun Dr Isaac Akpoveta, supported by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, in Asaba yesterday during the inauguration of a Solar Power System for the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ said the Governor has exhibited purposeful leadership, sustained policy innovations and maintained unwavering focus on the tenets of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He said beyond numbers, the commission has embedded real-time ICT innovation and reviewed payment mechanisms by implementing costefficient reforms to maximize health outcomes.