Delta Leads ACJA Implementation In Nigeria

Share

Delta State Government has yet again ranked first in the implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act among the 36 states in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists during the official handover of the award in Asaba, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, SAN, dedicated the award to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and officers in the Ministry A awwwho had worked assiduously to maintain the state’s unassailable lead.

While commending the Governor for his support and approvals, Ohwovoriole said the ministry’s efforts were geared towards the MORE Agenda of the Oborevwori’s administration.

He said the state was adjudged best in the country due to reforms in giving legal advice on criminal matters among others.

“In Delta State, we don’t spend more than six days on the average to render proper legal advice in criminal matters.

“What we are trying to do in Delta State is to ensure that if you commit a crime, you will have to face your trial and at the same time we ensure that innocent persons are not unduly put through the rigors of trial.

“We have also digitalised the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), this will enable us keep accurate record of all criminal cases and convictions.

“The biometric record keeping of all criminal trial records will act as a deterrent in dealing with first and serial offenders,” he said.

He said the state was implementing virtual hearings in the Correctional Centres to prevent high costs and risks of moving suspects to court.

“By creating a court room inside the Correctional Centres and allowing our judges conduct the proceedings from the Headquarters in Asaba will save us from so much costs and speed of the case.

“We have the approval of the Governor to implement this at Ogwashi-Uku and Okere Correctional Centres and we will be going live any moment from now.

“Another major achievement is ensuring that all our laws in Delta State are hosted online through our website to ensure that any body can have access to them by paying a token,” he added.

Earlier, Executive Secretary Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) in Delta State, Mr Patrick Osisioma, said the state emerged winner in the National Technical Review and Evaluation Conference (NTREC) 2.0 on the implementation of the Administration of the Criminal Justice Act/Law held in Abuja, Nigeria.

He said a certificate of excellence signed by Prof. Yemi Akinseye-George, SAN, President, Centre for Social-Legal Studies (CSLS) in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Justice and Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee was presented to Delta State as the overall winner for 2025 in addition to a plague, laptop and a work station.

Mr. Osisioma said Delta State won the award in 2021 and repeated the feat again in 2025 after polling 90.9% to defeat Rivers State with 85%, Nasarawa 82%, Abia 78.5%, Ekiti 76% and Bayelsa 67.8% respectively.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

