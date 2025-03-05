Delta Leads ACJA Implementation In Nigeria

Share

Delta State Government has yet again ranked first in the implementation of Administration of Criminal Justice Act among the 36 states in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists during the official handover of the award in Asaba, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, SAN, dedicated the award to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and officers in the ministry who had worked assiduously to maintain the state’s unassailable lead.

While commending the governor for his support and approvals, Ohwovoriole said the ministry’s efforts were geared towards the MORE Agenda of the Oborevwori’s administration.

He said the state was adjudged best in the country due to reforms in giving legal advice on criminal matters among others. He said: “In Delta State, we don’t spend more than six days on the average to render proper legal advice in criminal matters.

“What we are trying to do in Delta State is to ensure that if you commit a crime, you will have to face your trial and at the same time we ensure that innocent persons are not unduly put through the rigors of trial.

