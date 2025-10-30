Delta Lawmakers Get UK-Funded Pls Training

The Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD), a UK government funded initiative, has boosted the legislative prowess of lawmakers in the Delta State House of Assembly. Participants were updated in Post Legislative Scrutiny (PLS) to critically subject the business of law-making to accountability, transparency and evidence-based governance.

The Country-Director(Nigeria) of the Foundation, Mr Adeboeale Olorunmola, flanked by the Speaker of the state’s Assembly, Rt Hon Dennis Guwor and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole (SAN) during the workshop in Asaba said the training remains a vital democratic tool to achieve law-making intended goals.

He said PLS involves systematic review of laws and policies already enacted to entrench accountability and good governance in the state. He said, “We are helping to ensure that laws are not just passed, but that they truly deliver results for citizens.

“When a law is enacted, it should not remain as mere words on paper, it must be able to present a solution to the targeted problem. Post Legislative Scrutiny enables review and assessment of how a law functions after its enactment.”