Delta Land Dispute: Police Report Clears Monarch Of Kidnap Allegations

The monarch of Ogwuashi-Uku Kingdom in Delta State, Obi Ifechukwude Okonjo II, told the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Delta State Government into the land and kingship disputes in the Ogwashi Uku Kingdom and its neighbouring communities that he had no hands in the kidnap and murder of Ekene Ugbah.

According to him, the accusation was aimed at smearing his reputation. He tendered a police report exonerating him.

The monarch said the alleged recorded video was unfounded. Representatives from Aboh-Ogwashi had accused the monarch of kidnapping Ugbah and presented a recorded audio conversation to substantiate the claim.

However, the translation of the said video did not indict the king. Despite that a witness, Apostle Collins Emnwewa, claimed that Joy Uche was aware of the alleged kidnap and killing of the said Ekene, but he could not tell the panel if the dead body of the victim had been seen.

Counsel for the monarch, Ngozi Chukwurah, supported by Jude Obidi, dispelled the allegation and emphasized the complete lack of evidence in all the allegations against the monarch.

He presented the police investigation reports, which identified Ugbah as a suspect in the murder of Chukwunweike Alao.

He urged the commission to recognize that the monarch’s firm stance against the illegal activities of land speculators made him the target of unscrupulous elements, seeking to tarnish his reputation.

