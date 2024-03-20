Delta Killings: Three Suspects Nabbed In Rivers

Three out of the suspects who killed seventeen officers and men of the Nigerian Army’s 181 Amphibious Battalion in Otuama, Delta State, last Thursday have been taken into custody in Asaba, the state capital.

The suspects were taken into custody at Army headquarters in Asaba after their arrest in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, according to information obtained by New Telegraph.

This is coming hours after the Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori briefed President Bola Tinubu on the situation in Aso Rock.

This is as the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio assured that the state is handling the tension brought on by the killing and that there won’t be any more attacks after calling for a comprehensive investigation into the case.

In a relative vein, the Nigerian Armed Forces have been ordered by the House of Representatives to launch a comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the events leading up to the horrific murders of the military personnel.

Senator Akpabio said the following: “I don’t want you to conclude, I do not believe that these people are from Niger Delta.

“Because we respect men and women in uniform, I am saying your additional prayer should be to carry out a thorough investigation to know whether these people are mercenaries from outside Niger Delta who came to commit this crime because I don’t think these people are Niger Deltans.

“We are not at war to lose such several personnel. No community will go to the extent of doing this kind of thing. I don’t think they are from Niger Delta.

“So, I think the first point is that we should first establish the culprits who committed this crime and we must take this seriously. Supposing they are not from Niger Delta, supposing they are not even Nigerians and we now come and be giving relief materials to..

“People should bear the consequences of their characters, we will not support relief materials.”