Delta Killings: Reps Beg Military For Caution, Begin Probe

As the House of Representatives commenced an investigation into the brutal killing of 16 military personnel by unknown people in a Delta community, the lower chamber appealed to the military to be mindful of innocent citizens in the affected community.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos).

While leading the debate on the motion, Babajimi Benson expressed shock and horror at the gruesome killing of the military personnel in Delta state and condemned it in high terms as the military personnel were responding to a distress call and on a peace-keeping mission.

The lawmaker regretted the gruesome manner in which the military personnel were murdered and dismembered.

He also condemned the kidnapping of 87 children in Kaduna, saying this trend must be contained.

He stressed that if such acts are allowed to go unpunished, the gains against acts or insecurity which has gained ground recently can be frustrating.

He called for the apprehension of the perpetrators and that the House Committee on Defence should ensure compliance.

Supporting the motion. Hon. Useni expressed sadness at the rising cases of kidnappings of people in Kaduna state, which recently led to the death of about 30 individuals. He stated that these continue to happen despite the presence of security personnel.

Hon. Useni called on the security agencies to ensure the release of the kidnapped victims. He further called on the House Committee on Army, Police, and National Intelligence as well as Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

Similarly, Hon. Francis Waive condemned in the strongest terms the killing of the military personnel and called for the arrest of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Being the member representing Ughelli where the killing of the soldiers occurred, Hon. Waive pleaded for humanitarian intervention for displaced people who have been caught up in the process of the investigation by the Army as many houses have been burnt.

He called for calm from the warring communities and that the military should be mindful of innocent individuals suffering in the process while investigating the crime.

Hon. Waive proposed an amendment for NEMA to provide succour to the suffering victims and that the House Committee on Defense should lead the investigation. The motion was unanimously adopted.