Delta Killing: Soldiers Bar Journalists As Oborevwori Visits Troubled Community

The Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday, visited the community where the military officers and civilians were killed in the Okinawa village, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that on Saturday, March 16, four Officers and twelve Soldiers of the Nigerian Army were killed in the Delta community.

The military Joint Task Force, however, barred journalists from covering the governor’s assessment tour of the troubled community.

READ ALSO:

The JTF operatives barricaded the major entries to Okuama with an armoured personnel carrier tank, thus preventing vehicular and human traffic, including media men, from gaining access to the community.

But Governor Oborevwori was received by the leader of the military JTF, the General Officer Commanding the 6 Division Nigeria Army, Major General Jamaal Abdulsalam.

Details later…