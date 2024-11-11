Delta Kidnapped Victim Regains Freedom

Share

Joshua Jessa, a kidnapped victim who was reportedly abducted in Delta State has escaped from his captors and rejoined with his family in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

New Telegraph gathered that Jessa, who was kidnapped last Wednesday escaped from the kidnapper’s den on Sunday evening.

Speaking via his social media page, the victim’s father, Chief Jessa Harrison, narrated how his son was kidnapped last Wednesday, November 6.

He disclosed that his son was kidnapped by two armed men who whisked him into the bush on Wednesday before he miraculously escaped from the abductors on Sunday.

“God released my son. I did not pay one naira. My boy ran from the kidnappers to Kokori, from where he called me.

“I thought it was a joke. We then went in search of him. I took him to Eku for treatment before bringing him home.” Harrison said.

It was gathered that the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of N50 million but, after much negotiation, reduced it to N6 million.

Further reports indicated that the money was to be paid on Sunday evening before the victim’s escape.

However, the father expressed concern over what he described as the lukewarm response of the Delta police command in the community to his complaint about his son’s abduction.

“I was only joined by my younger brother, who is the SSA on Security to the Governor, and vigilante members in the search for the boy after receiving his call that he had escaped,” he stated.

