Delta, Junior Achievement Celebrate 25 Years Partnership

Delta Airlines celebrates 25 years of continued partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Nigeria in support of a transformative initiative and Nigeria’s commitment to nurturing the potential of young Nigerians.

In a vibrant showcase held in Lagos, 12 student companies from across the nation demonstrated their expertise, excellence, and innovative solutions at the National Company of the Year (NCOY) competition, themed ‘Greenovation.’

During the NCOY event, Mary Gbobaniyi, Manager of Sales for West Africa at Delta Airlines, highlighted the significance of this year’s theme, expressing how the program serves as a vital platform for secondary school students to engage with and solve pressing issues facing society today Delta’s push toward innovation and sustainability is a business imperative that transcends the corporate realm into corporate social responsibility.

“Innovation is part of Delta’s DNA, and we understand the importance of sustainability in business practices,” Gbobaniyi said. The Delta Girls Lead Awards –an awards recognition within the larger competition — recognized the exemplary efforts of 15 girls from 12 competing schools, with a prize trip to the JA Girls Leadership Camp holding in March 2025 in Ghana.

These awards reflect a commitment to elevating female representation in various sectors, particularly in business and leadership roles.

By selecting these young women for a unique trip to Ghana, Delta Air Lines provides them with an invaluable opportunity to broaden their horizons and gain exposure to different perspectives and experiences. The journey of these young entrepreneurs is not without its challenges.

Participants in the JA Nigeria NCOY competition undergo rigorous qualifying rounds at the state level, competing against hundreds of youth startups. This competitive process is designed to ensure that only the most innovative and promising ideas advance to the national stage.

The culmination of their efforts led to the opportunity to represent Nigeria at the JA Africa Company of the Year competition, scheduled to take place in Mauritius. This international exposure further amplifies the significance of their achievements and fosters collaboration and innovation among youth across the continent.

