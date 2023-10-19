Delta, Julius Berger Sign N78bn Flyovers, Road Expansion Contracts

The Delta State Government and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc. yesterday signed contracts worth N78 billion for the construction of flyovers, clover-leaf and road expansion projects in Effurun and the Warri metropolis.

The contracts include the expansion of a section of the DSC/ NPA Expressway, including a Cloverleaf Interchange at the existing Effurun flyover, alongside two pedestrian bridges, Flyover bridges at Enerhen junction to Marine Gate, DSC roundabout and PTI junction.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Kingsley Emu, and Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Reuben Izeze, signed on behalf of the state, while Managing Director, Lars Richter, and Regional Manager, Friedrich Wieser, signed on behalf of the firm.

The Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Justice, Omamuzo Erebe, and the Ministry of Works Permanent Secretary, Fred Edafioghor, witnessed the signing. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said the ceremony was a culmination of days and months of planning and negotiations and a major step forward in his administration’s plan to start an infrastructural revolution that would change the face of Warri and its environs.

He said: “Today’s event is the high point of months of vigorous planning, meetings, reviews and tough negotiations. I am pleased that we have reached a point of agreement. “It is pertinent to know that this is the first time in Delta State that we are engaging Julius Berger Plc. in construction jobs. They have been in Delta, they worked in the NPA, but this is the first time the state government is engaging them for construction projects.”