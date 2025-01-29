Delta: Itsekiri Leaders Slam Sapele Okpe Community Leaders Over Claim On Seplat Dredging Site

Share

Notable Itsekiri leaders of Delta State have lashed out at leaders of the Sapele Okpe Community, over what they described as the new height of perfidy and misinformation being perpetuated in the Niger Delta region.

They are particularly irked that some riverine communities which have been Itsekiri territories for decades and part of which is the Seplat Dredging Site is being claimed by the Sapele Okpe community as part of their territory.

The Itsekiri leaders in a press statement by the Chairman and Secretary of Abigborodo Management Committee, Hon Misan Ukubeyinje, ESQ and Mr Victor Atseponu in Abigborodo accused the Sapele Okpe Community leaders of trying to cause confusion and breakdown of law and order in Delta State.

They therefore called on the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and all well-meaning Deltans to disregard the content of the press statement of the Sapele Okpe Community and allow the investigation of Chief Edwin Uzor, the Special Adviser on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution and his team to do their job without fear, favour or interference.

They also accused the Sapele Okpe community leaders of concocting lies about the Alema of Warri, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan and the Special Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor.

“Their reference to the Alema of Warri, an administrative chief of Abigborodo, Ugbekoko and several riverine communities in Warri North and Sapele Local Government Area, Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan, is defamatory and grossly disrespectful.”

They noted that, “All issues surrounding the Okpe Sobo forest reserve have been settled, and the decisions have been gazetted in Government White Paper Official Document No. 1 of 2021. Their claim of incursion into the forest reserve is baseless as they have no land in the reserve.

“However, what is in contention here is the area of Operations of Seplat, particularly the new area of drilling which the state peace building and conflict resolution is investigating.”

