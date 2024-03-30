Delta is beautiful campaign showcases our natural endowments, says Unumadu

Since assumption of office as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Culture and Tourism to Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Huxley Unumadu, who is also the Izomo of Umuebu Kingdom in Ukwuani Local Government Area of the state, has stepped up plans to develop and market the state’s cultural tourism sector.

To this end, Unumadu has devised what he tagged; Delta is Beautiful Campaign, which according to him, ‘‘is designed to showcase all the natural endowments of Delta State; from its multi-ethnic outlook through the variety of language, including the corruption of English language known today as pidgin English, said to have originated in Nigeria from the Warri-Sapele axis of the state to the various languages, fashion, foods and cultural practices, norms, fads.’’

Unumadu, who served in the same capacity briefly under the immediate past administration of former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, noted, ‘‘it also looks at the “Gifts of Delta,” consisting of the natural resources and investment potentials available in the state.’’