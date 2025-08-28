Delta IPAC Condemns Omo-Agege’s ‘One Million Man March,’ Warns Against Political Violence

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Delta State chapter, has strongly condemned the “One million man march” organised by supporters of Sen Ovie OmoAgege, describing it as unlawful, unruly, and an invitation to chaos in the state’s political space.

Addressing journalists in Asaba on Tuesday, IPAC Chairman, Prince Henry Eze, said the rally, which took place on Monday, was marred by threats, intimidation, and inflammatory remarks, which contravened the Electoral Act and the IPAC Code of Conduct.

Eze warned that such political displays, which included videos of supporters’ allegedly inciting violence now circulating on social media, fall far short of democratic standards and risk destabilising the state.

“The march clearly preached violence. This is unacceptable and goes against everything democracy stands for. Delta State has a sitting governor, and until the campaign season formally begins, all parties and politicians must respect the peace and stability of our polity,” he said.

He expressed concern over the alleged silence of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies, warning that failure to act could embolden lawlessness.

He recalled that OmoAgege had made similar threats during the 2023 governorship election but failed to succeed, noting that his current tactics suggested desperation ahead of the 2027 polls.

IPAC urged President Bola Tinubu, INEC, and security agencies to immediately call Omo-Agege and his supporters to order prevent the breakdown of law and order in Delta State. Reaffirming its commitment to peace and political harmony, IPAC stressed that it will remain vigilant as the 2027 election approaches, ensuring that all political actors abide by due process and democratic norms.