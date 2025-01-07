Delta Introduces Luxurious In-Flight Dining From Lagos To Atlanta

Share

Travelling in style and comfort is what makes the journey as thrilling as the destination itself.

Anyone flying in Delta One on Delta Airlines from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) this holiday season is in for a luxurious treat.

Delta One premium cabin elevates travel experience with a delectable range of continental and traditional culinary delights, designed to satisfy passenger’s appetite while he flies.

After takeoff, passengers are presented with a selection of delectable starters to enhance their dining experience including a sliced beef filet, accompanied by pineapple salsa and sweet chilli sauce, a refreshing corn soup garnished with toasted corn salsa and a mixed greens salad featuring cucumber, cherry tomato, radish, and a spicy lemon dressing.

Guests may also enjoy a sunflower roll served with whole butter. For the main course, Delta showcases the finest of Nigerian cuisine with a thoughtfully curated selection designed to suit a variety of tastes.

Those seeking a Naija traditional delight may choose the roasted cod, served with fragrant basmati rice, agoyin-style beans, and sweet plantains, offering a harmonious blend of flavours and textures.

Alternatively, passengers may opt for a Nigerian classic — grilled chicken thigh — accompanied by jollof rice, a rich tomato sauce, and plantains.

For passengers with a preference for plant-based options, bean stew provides a nutritious and flavourful alternative that features a delightful combination of rice, spinach, tomatoes, and fried onions.

To sweeten the deal, dessert options include a pineapple upside-down tart accompanied by whipped cream, a refreshing seasonal fresh fruit assortment, a classic ice cream sundae, or a sophisticated fruit and cheese plate.

Before its descent into Atlanta, Delta One passengers are presented with a delightful dining option featuring spicy chicken pie accompanied by a refreshing vegetable salad and a zesty spicy lemon dressing, complemented by an assortment of mini desserts.

For vegetarian travellers, jollof risotto, consisting of roasted vegetables and a spicy tomato sauce, is available, served alongside fresh fruit and an array of mini desserts.

Complementing these fabulous dishes is an impressive selection of premium beverages, including fine wines and spirits expertly chosen to enhance your in-flight dining experience.

Whether one is a wine aficionado or simply looking to unwind with a signature cocktail, Delta ensures the perfect drink to accentuate meal.

