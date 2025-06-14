Delta House Of Assembly Members Back Oborevwori’s Defection To APC

Share

Twenty-nine members of the Delta State House of Assembly have thrown their weight behind Governor Sheriff Oborevwori decision to dump the main op-position Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is coming just as they also lauded the governor for providing what they described as ‘responsible leadership’ for the business of law-making to thrive in the state.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Dennis Emo-motimi Guwor, also hailed the media for giving visibility to the effective representation, oversight functions and law-making pursuit of the House.

Guwor who reeled out the achievements of the 8th Assembly during their second anniversary in Asaba yesterday said out of the 16 bills (8 executive, 8 pri-vate members) that the House received with the year under review, seven have been passed with six assented to by the gov-ernor, even as eight others were undergoing consideration.

He said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) that we have defected to is the right place. We have no need for Minority Leader, Deputy Whip and what have you because nobody is in opposition again but a unified Delta State”.

He said after the governor briefed the House in his ‘State of the State’ address, it became crystal clear that he excelled in infrastructure and good gover-nance within two years.

“We process bills that meet international standard. We sub-jected Governor Oborevwori’s 2025 budgetary provision into scrutiny, no constituency in the state has not benefitted from the budget. Today, the impact of the Governor’s service delivery has made the state’s Assembly to be the most vibrant in Nigeria,” he said.

He maintained that the Gov-ernor has helped in no small measure in steering the legisla-tive arm with vision, diligence, and grassroots commitment.

