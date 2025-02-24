Delta Highly Solvent Due To Oborevwori’s Financial Mgt Abilities –Aniagwu

Share

Delta State Government, has said that the state was very solvent and able to meet up its financial obligations as they fall due because of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s financial management abilities anchored on fiscal discipline, prudence and accountability.

The State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and public information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu stated this in an interview on live television programme monitored in Asaba. Aniagwu disclosed that Oborevwori’s greatest asset was being underrated by naysayers adding that by his governance philosophy, the Governor had continued to confound his critics with tangible proofs and accolades across the state and country.

According to him, Oborevwori is likened to that book that almost everybody judged by its cover and by the time they attempted to open the book they discovered that it’s not written in french language but in pure English. He said: “All the facts that you need to know about certain things that you thought are not possibly available in that book are all put together in that book.

“One of Oborevwori’s greatest assets is the fact that he is underrated, his financial management abilities is almost second to none “Let me inform you that even as the Speaker of the State House of Assembly for six years at the end of his tenure he returned N500 million unspent funds to the state coffers so when you look at the story of people who are usually there as politicians in different levels you will understand what that means.”

