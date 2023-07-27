Delta Guber: Tribunal Strikes Out Omo-Agege’s Application For Fresh Witnesses

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Asaba, Delta State, has refused to grant the application of the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, to call up more witnesses to testify against the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Omo-Agege, who is seeking the leave of the tribunal to upturn the declaration of Oborevwori as winner of the contest by INEC was refused by the panel from bringing up two more witnesses, including a statistician expert, to nail the Governor. His attempt to file it on oath was unanimously re-buffed by the panel.

Also, his application for extension of time for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) subpoenaed witness to file a witness statement on oath and to testify, was dismissed. The three-man panel, chaired by Justice C.H Ahuchaogu, struck out the applications for lack of merit.

Counsels to Oborevwori and PDP opposed the applications on the ground that granting same would over reach the respondents.