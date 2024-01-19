Delta Guber: S’Court Affirms Sheriff Oborevwori As Governor

The Supreme Court on Friday declared Sheriff Oborevwori as the duly elected Governor of Delta State.

However, in the Delta Gubernatorial election case, the Supreme Court dismissed the appeal by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ovie Omo-Agege.

Omo-Agege had sought to sack Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The five-member panel held that the three appeals were incompetent and lacking in merit.

The panel led by Justice John Okoro held that it had no reason to depart from the two concurrent judgments of the tribunal and Court of Appeal.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Delta State.

Not satisfied, the three separate appellants went to the governorship election tribunal to challenge the PDP’s victory. However, the tribunal dismissed the various petitions for lacking in merit, just as the appellate court held that Oborevwori was lawfully elected governor.

Still not satisfied, the individual appellants approached the Supreme Court to nullify the election of Oborevwori, conduct a fresh election or declare them the winner of the governorship election.

While Oborevwori scored 360,234 votes to win the governorship election, his closest rival, Omo-Agege of the APC, polled 240,229 votes.

Among grounds Omo-Agege, a former Deputy President of the Senate, is seeking the nullification of Oborevwori’s election are that the election was not conducted in substantial compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act.

He told the apex court that the results of the governorship election were not properly recorded at some polling units, adding that the forms that contained some of the recorded results did not have serial numbers.

He subsequently urged the court to void results from the affected polling units and afterwards declare him the authentic winner of the governorship poll, explaining that if the said votes were deducted he would then have the majority of the lawful votes cast at the poll.

While the SDP candidate, Gbagi, prayed the court to declare that Governor Oborevwori was not eligible to contest the election, his counterpart in the LP, Pela, urged the Supreme Court to nullify the entire election and declare a fresh one.

