Delta Guber: Petition Against Oborevwori Continues As Appeal Court Nullifies Tribunal’s Decision

The Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate for the just concluded 2023 general election in Delta State, Ken Pela’s petition challenging the victory of Sheriff Oborevwori of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has been rejected by the State Election Petition Tribunal in Asaba.

This is has the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja overturned that ruling of the Tribunal, saying the dismissal of the case before the main hearing was null and void.

According to Pela’s legal team, the appellate court’s ruling clears the way for the Tribunal to hear the petition in its entirety.

New Telegraph recalls that the Oborevwori won the election with 360,234 votes, followed by Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 240,229 votes, and Pela with 48,027 votes, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Pela had sought the Tribunal to challenge the election of the current governor after disagreeing with INEC’s declaration.

The governor was accused of forging certificates as part of the petitioner’s claims of non-qualification, and INEC was believed to have violated the Electoral Act by uploading and downloading allegedly blank polling unit results.

In the petition with the file number EPT/DL/GOV/01/23, INEC, Governor Oborevwori, Monday Onyeme, and the People’s Democratic party all joined as respondents.

Damian Dodo SAN, the principal attorney representing Oborevwori and Onyeme, had requested the Tribunal to dismiss the LP’s case since the petitioners had abandoned it at the pre-hearing stage.

He had contended that the petitioner’s inability to get a pre-hearing notice in a timely manner rendered his petition inadmissible and required its dismissal.

The media unit of the Delta State Government claimed in a statement on July 6 that the chairperson of the tribunal’s panel, C.H Ahuchaogu, said “the petition was incompetent and a flagrant violation of paragraph 18 subsection one of the fourth schedule to the Electoral Act 2022.

“There is merit in the application seeking to dismiss this petition and accordingly, (the) petition, EPT/DL/GOV/01/2023, is hereby dismissed.”

But Pela instituted an appeal (CA/AS/EP/GOV/DL/04/23) before the Court of Appeal saying the Tribunal erred in law by dismissing his petition without hearing and determining it.

On Thursday, the Appellate court agreed with the petitioner’s submission, saying that the decision of the Tribunal dismissing his petition is null and void.

Reacting after the court rose, Adams .M told our correspondents that the petition of his client at the Tribunal was still on course as he would continue with his case.

“I thank God for today. We are heading back to the Tribunal. We are continuing from where we stopped,” he said.

On how the LP can prove its case knowing that the 180-day timeline would elapse in about two weeks’ time, the legal team said they would strategize to beat the deadline.

“Within the next few days, they should set up a panel for the Tribunal. By the special grace of God, we have the strategies that we will try to adopt to speed up the process so that we are within time. I think he has a very strong case at the Tribunal but it is left for the judges to decide,” Pela’s legal team said.