Delta Guber: Oborevwori Floors Omo-Agege At Appeal Court

The Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal has affirmed the election of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State as the winner of the March 18 poll in the state.

Oborevwori contested under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Court of Appeal, presided over by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu, equally dismissed the appeal initiated by the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, on the reason that his appeal lacked merit.

It would be recalled that the Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, Asaba, had on September 29, affirmed Oborevwori as the winner of the March 18, governorship election.

But Omo-Agege instituted an appeal at the Appellate Court, questioning the decision of the election petition tribunal.

Specifically, Omo-Agege, who held sway as the immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, in his appeal, had urged the court to declare him the winner of the poll.

However, Oborevwori prayed to the court to dismiss the appeal, which he insisted was lacking in merit.

Handing down its judgment, the Court of Appeal upheld the election of Oborevwori and dismissed Omo-Agege’s appeal as lacking in merit.

The court also sustained the judgment of the lower tribunal.

Also, in a separate decision, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal filed by the Labour Party (LP) and its governorship candidate, Ken Pela, challenging the lower tribunal judgment, which had upheld the election of Oborevwori.