Delta Guber Judgement Courageous – Abure

The Labour Party (LP) has called on other judicial institutions in the country to take a queue from the Appeal Court in Asaba Delta State and dispense judgment without fear or favour notwithstanding the persons that may be involved.

The LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, who was reacting to Thursday’s Court of Appeal judgement, which directed the Delta State gubernatorial election petition to hear the petition of the party’s governorship candidate, Ken Pela, said Nigeria’s democracy will gain more when right judgements are given.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Delta tribunal had dismissed LP’s petition against the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged abandonment by the petitioners.

Abure in a statement by the LP National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, described the Appeal Court judgement as a victory for democracy “and a clear testimony that judiciary can be effective, impartial and truly the conscience of the masses.”

He expressed confidence that the party would prove its case against the PDP candidate.

“We are pleased with the position of the Appeal Court. We were shocked at the decision of the tribunal to stifle prematurely our matter. We were not even allowed to present our matter.

“Justice was not served and that made us approach the appellate court requesting it to review the case which the tribunal had rejected.

“With the Appeal Court overturning the tribunal’s judgement today, we are happy that we can now reopen our case again against the PDP candidate who was erroneously declared winner of the last election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Labour Party won the governorship election in Delta State and like in most other states, some undemocratic elements had conspired to snatch the state from us and they went ahead to use the tribunal to stop us from proving that we won.

“I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the judiciary and to urge them to always stand on the ground of justice and fairness in dispensing every other case brought before it.

“Whether at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal or state tribunal, the people’s wishes must be respected at all times. Nigeria’s democracy will gain more when the right judgements are given,” he added.