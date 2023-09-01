Delta Guber: Alleged Court Sack Fake News, Says Oborevwori

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has flayed the fake news in circulation about his sack by the Court of Appeal in Abuja. The Governor said it was the handiwork of mischief-makers who are bent on denting his rising political profile. He said no court has overturned his election as speculated by the Delta 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Ken Pela and his supporters.

Governor Oborevwori who reacted through his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon in Asaba yesterday said the court only ordered the tribunal to hear the case. He said, “We have been inundated by reports from a section of the media that the Appeal Court had declared Mr Ken Pela of the Labour Party as winner of the 2023 Governorship election in Delta State.

“The report is nothing but fake news as the Appellate Court only ordered the tribunal to hear the case.” He said from the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it was obvious that the Labour Party did not win the election therefore could not have won in court.

“Our people came out in large numbers to elect Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and they are happy with him. We therefore urge Par- ty faithful and Deltans to disregard the said reports as it was a concoction from the Labour Party and their followers. “We also urge Deltans to remain calm.

As at the time of the fake news, Governor Oborevwori was busy inspecting various ongoing projects within Asaba and its environs. He is focused on delivering dividends of democracy to the people of the state and would not be distracted by the rumour mills.”