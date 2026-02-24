Delta Govt’s SHEFMEPAD Sets For Free Medical, Surgical Support

SHEFMEPAD, an acronym for Sheriff Free Medicare Project for All Deltans has returned with renewed vigour to deliver free medical and surgical interventions across the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

The initiative was originally introduced during Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s governorship campaign in 2023 as a flagship healthcare programme that aimed at expanding access to quality medical services. The Governor will declare the programme open as the distinguished guest of honour.

It is powered by the Dr. Awunor Alexander Humanitarian Foundation and the Kelvin Ojonugwa Akpala Foundation, in partnership with the Delta State Government. The Executive Assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on Health Monitoring, said the state’s health sector is poised for a significant boost to revitalization of the well-being of the citizenry.