Delta Govt To Reconstruct ECN Road, Boost Urban Mobility – Oborevwori

Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has announced plans by the state government to reconstruct the ECN Road as part of sustained efforts to improve urban mobility, open up communities and stimulate economic activities across the state.

The governor said the decision followed persistent complaints over the deplorable condition of the road and the daily hardships faced by residents, commuters and businesses operating along the corridor.

He assured that the project would be executed to standard and delivered within a clearly defined timeline.

Governor Oborevwori disclosed this on Friday at Orhuwhorun in Udu Local Government Area during the 50th and 19th memorial celebration of late Chief and Madam Palama Akporhierayen, parents of an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in the area, Sir Sheba Kris Palama.

He explained that the ECN Road reconstruction aligns with his administration’s MORE Agenda, which prioritises quality infrastructure as a catalyst for security, commerce and improved quality of life for the people.

The governor also highlighted recent achievements of his administration, noting that the Udu Harbour Market, which was first awarded about 18 years ago, would soon be inaugurated.

Charging political office holders and community leaders to embrace servant leadership, Oborevwori stressed that no leader is above the people they serve, adding that leadership must be anchored on humility, accountability and loyalty to the electorate.

“There is no local government where I don’t have leaders. You cannot say because you are a governor that you are all in all. No. You must be loyal to your people because we are only serving them,” the governor said.

Speaking on legacy, Oborevwori commended Sir Sheba Palama for honouring his parents through the memorial celebration, describing the gesture as a noble act that preserves family values and legacy.

“When you have children who remember you, your legacy lives on. Today, we remember Esther Palama and Chief Palama. As you have remembered your parents, your children and grandchildren will also remember you,” he said.

The governor further emphasised the importance of unity among the people of Udu, noting that sustainable development can only be achieved through collective effort and cooperation.

“Development can only happen when there is unity. I will do my best to do whatever the Udu people want, but unity is key,” he emphasised.

He thanked traditional rulers, community leaders and others for the warm reception accorded him and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and grassroots development across Delta State.