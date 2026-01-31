Delta Govt Restates Timely, Quality Delivery Of Road Projects

…Warns Against Illegal Speed Breakers

The Delta State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the timely delivery of durable and high-quality road infrastructure across the state, warning communities and contractors against the indiscriminate installation of illegal speed breakers on public roads.

The State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, gave the assurance during an inspection tour of ongoing road rehabilitation and construction projects in Ughelli South and Udu Local Government Areas.

Izeze, who was accompanied by engineers from the Ministry of Works, said while speaking at the 13-km Ekakpamre–Ekrokpe–Usieffurun–Orhuwhorun Road rehabilitation project that the intervention was designed to significantly reduce travel time and improve connectivity for residents, particularly those commuting between Orhuwhorun, Usieffurun and Ekakpamre.

He explained that although the project, awarded in June 2024, had recorded appreciable progress, it was confronted with some challenges, especially drainage issues caused by an existing natural water channel within the corridor.

“This is another important project designed to ease movement and reduce travel time for our people. It is a 13-kilometre rehabilitation, and while the work so far is commendable, some challenges still exist. We have taken note of them and will present them to His Excellency in Asaba,” Izeze said.

According to him, resolving the drainage concerns was critical to ensuring the long-term durability of the road, particularly during the rainy season.

“We need an effective discharge system to properly channel floodwaters. We are hopeful that these issues will be addressed so that the road will stand the test of time.

“We have also urged the contractor to increase the pace of work to enable asphalt laying before the rains fully set in,” he added.

On the Effurun–Otor/Iwhrekekan–Ughevwughe–Eruemukohwaren–Otor-Edo–Usieffurun Road project in Ughelli South, the commissioner disclosed that about 4.2 kilometres of drainage works had been completed, with the project now awaiting the wearing course and the installation of some concrete slabs.

He expressed concern over the slow pace of work along the Ughevwughe axis but noted that the contractor had since returned to the site.

“That project has taken longer than expected, but we are pleased that the contractor is back on site. We are optimistic that the asphalt overlay will be completed within the next couple of months,” Izeze said.

He added that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori would be briefed on the need for approval of additional remedial works to ensure that communities such as Otor-Edo fully benefit from the project.

“We want the people of Otor-Edo to feel the impact of this administration. Our engineers are closely monitoring the work, and the contractor is operating within the provisions of the BEME. We expect the project to be completed in the next two months,” he stated.

The commissioner also issued a strong warning against the unauthorised erection of speed breakers, particularly on newly rehabilitated roads.

He disclosed that the ministry would soon commence a public sensitisation campaign, in collaboration with state-owned media, to educate residents of Orhuwhorun, Usieffurun, Ekrokpe and adjoining communities on the need to obtain official approval before installing speed breakers.

“Fixing speed breakers on any road requires the approval of the ministry. Anyone who, on their own, installs a speed breaker without authorisation will face consequences,” Izeze warned.

He stressed that illegal speed breakers not only increase travel time unnecessarily but also pose safety risks to road users, adding that any speed breaker installed by a contractor without approval must be removed.

“If a contractor installs speed breakers during construction without the ministry’s permission, it is the contractor’s responsibility to remove them,” he said.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Obakpor Engineering, the construction firm handling the project, Mr Ricardo Oguma, said the work had been challenging due to the densely built-up nature of the communities and intense human activities along the corridor.

He explained that some speed bumps were installed at busy junctions to moderate traffic flow, noting that the road serves as a major route within the area.

“Our total drainage provision is about 750 metres along the 13-kilometre stretch, which is what was captured in the project, and we have completed it,” Oguma said.

He also commended the host communities for their cooperation, describing the level of support received as “one hundred per cent.”

The inspection, Izeze said, reflected the Oborevwori administration’s resolve to deliver people-centred infrastructure projects while upholding quality standards, safety and value for money across Delta State.