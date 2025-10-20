Delta Govt Lauds Tantita Security’s Role in Boosting Oil Production

The Delta State Government has commended Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited for its critical role in protecting oil infrastructure and sustaining Nigeria’s economic stability.

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, gave the commendation on Sunday while speaking on “The Morning Show” on Arise News.

Aniagwu said there was no basis for comparing Tantita’s performance in the Niger Delta to incidents of banditry in some parts of the country, describing the company’s contributions as a “model of corporate citizenship.”

According to him, Tantita’s operations have helped raise national oil production to about 1.7 million barrels per day, up from 1.1 million, a development that has positively impacted both the federal and state economies.

“Delta, being the number one oil-producing state in Nigeria, is benefiting through derivation, even though we still believe that 13 per cent is less than what we expect,” he said. “But beyond Delta, the federal government and the entire federation are also reaping from Tantita’s security efforts because improved production translates to greater national revenue.”

The Commissioner stressed that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration remains focused on its twin responsibilities of security and welfare as enshrined in Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution.

He explained that the state government is investing heavily in infrastructure, social welfare, and job creation to improve living standards and promote inclusive development.

“In the last two years, we have spent over ₦1.3 trillion on capital projects — roads, bridges, and flyovers that are on the ground, not in the air,” Aniagwu said. “We are also prompt in salary payments and have introduced humanitarian interventions to support widows and the vulnerable through various empowerment and job creation schemes.”

He added that the Oborevwori administration’s prudent fiscal management has ensured that schools in Delta rarely join national strikes, reflecting the government’s commitment to education and solvency.

“Governor Oborevwori believes it is not enough for government to have money; that money must find its way into the pockets of the people so their standard of living can improve,” he stated.

Aniagwu reaffirmed that the administration’s MORE Agenda, focused on Meaningful Development, Opportunities for All, Realistic Reforms, and Enhanced Peace and Security, would continue to guide policy implementation across all 25 local government areas.

“As we look ahead to 2027, the Oborevwori government will sustain this integration between politics and governance to ensure that Delta functions effectively and the people continue to feel the impact of government in their daily lives,” he assured.