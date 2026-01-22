Delta Govt Donates N10m To Support Cancer Treatment Initiative

The Delta State Government has donated N10 million to support the humanitarian campaign of Miss Chineyenwa Judith Amadi, aimed at raising funds for cancer patients nationwide through her initiative, “A Ride for Life.”

Presenting the cheque on behalf of the state government, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kingsley Emu, described cancer as one of the most devastating diseases facing society today. He noted that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori gave a direct instruction for the donation to support the noble cause.

“This is our contribution, our statement of solidarity, and our commitment to humanity,” Dr. Emu said, emphasizing that the gesture reflects the government’s resolve to support initiatives that alleviate human suffering.

He added that cancer impacts families, communities, and the healthcare system at large, stressing that every effort aimed at easing this burden deserves encouragement.

“I am pleased to inform you that steps are being taken to establish a cancer facility in the state, so our people can access quality care without the added hardship of travelling long distances,” he stated.

Commending Miss Amadi for riding a motorcycle across 16 countries as part of her advocacy, the SSG highlighted that the government is investing in saving lives.

“This is not just about goodwill; it is about providing the right information, guidance, and support to help initiatives like this achieve meaningful impact,” he added.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the SSG’s Conference Hall in Asaba, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, emphasized that while treatment is critical, prevention remains the most powerful tool against cancer.

He explained that early intervention in cases like cervical cancer can significantly reduce, and often prevent, the disease. He also noted that breast cancer, when detected early, is highly manageable.

“Regular hospital visits, routine medical check-ups, and timely breast examinations can lead to early detection and ultimately save lives,” he stated.

Dr. Onojaeme reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to healthcare development, noting that beyond infrastructure, the government has invested heavily in modern medical equipment. He revealed that across the three senatorial districts, Delta State has functional, state-of-the-art MRI facilities among the best available.

“These are critical, expensive, and life-saving investments that demonstrate our resolve to build a strong, responsive healthcare system,” he said.

In her remarks, a visibly elated Miss Amadi expressed gratitude to the Delta State Government, noting that her initiative aims to raise funds for cancer patients who cannot afford treatment, giving them hope and encouragement to continue fighting the disease.

“This journey is deeply personal for me. I have lost loved ones to cancer and have friends who survived it. I am also very close to someone currently battling cancer, and that experience inspired this project,” she said.

She recounted how in early 2025 she personally supported the chemotherapy of a patient who could barely afford treatment, only to realise that many patients abandon therapy due to lack of funds.

“They are not lacking courage; they are lacking support. That realization pushed me to invest my personal resources into a project I named ‘A Ride for Life.’ The goal is simple but powerful: to raise funds for people in this situation and remind them that they are not alone,” she added.

The event was attended by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu; the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Festus Ahon; and other government officials.