Delta Govt Condemns Harassment Of Women During Ozoro Festival

…Directs Police to Fish Out Culprits

The Delta State Government has strongly condemned the reported harassment and assault of women during the recent Ozoro Festival, describing the incident as barbaric and unacceptable.

In a statement issued on Friday, the State Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, said the government was deeply disturbed by reports of women being harassed and, in some cases, sexually assaulted under the guise of festival activities.

Aniagwu stressed that the state government frowns on any act that violates the dignity and rights of women, noting that cultural celebrations must never be used as a cover for criminality.

“The Delta State Government strongly condemns the harassment of ladies and the reported cases of rape during the Ozoro Festival. Such barbaric acts are totally unacceptable and have no place in our society,” he said.

He called on security agencies, particularly the Nigeria Police, to urgently investigate the incidents and ensure that those responsible are identified, apprehended, and prosecuted.

“We are calling on the police and other security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of these heinous acts and bring them to justice. No individual or group should be allowed to hide under the guise of a festival to perpetrate criminal activities,” Aniagwu added.

The commissioner further assured residents that the state government remains committed to protecting the rights and safety of all citizens, especially women and vulnerable groups.

He also urged community leaders and organisers of cultural festivals across the state to put in place adequate measures to safeguard participants and prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

The government reiterated its zero tolerance for gender-based violence and warned that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.