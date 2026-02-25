Delta Govt Completes Reconstruction Of 32.5km Emu-Obodeti-Abbi-Abraka Road

The Delta State Government has announced the successful completion of the reconstruction and asphalt overlay of failed sections of the 32.5-kilometre Emu-Obodeti-Abbi-Abraka Road, a key artery linking communities in Ndokwa West and Ethiope East Local Government Areas.

The State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, disclosed this on Tuesday during an inspection of the project, which stretches from Emu-Obodeti Junction to Abraka.

He was accompanied by the Functioning Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Engr. Solomon Aghagba.

The project, executed by Bryhilvan Integrated, was awarded on September 16, 2025, at a contract sum of N2,681,236,071.75. According to the Commissioner, the rehabilitation covered failed and completely deteriorated sections between kilometre 20 and kilometre 32, which have now been fully reconstructed.

“It was essentially a rehabilitation of failed sections, scarification of totally failed portions, and reconstruction of those sections. That is what has been done,” Izeze said, adding that the contractor had satisfactorily discharged its responsibilities under the contract.

He also drew attention to additional remedial work voluntarily undertaken by the contracting firm at the problematic Police Station Junction in Abraka, an area with a history of repeated failure.

The Commissioner explained that the extra intervention, carried out at the contractor’s discretion, was aimed at easing traffic congestion and reducing hardship for commuters pending action by the Federal Government, which has an existing contract covering that portion.

“They wanted us to see the level of their commitment to ensuring that the government does not just deal with the 32 kilometres provided for in the contract. They carried out additional work to make that junction more motorable, especially considering the man-hours lost in traffic due to the failure of that section,” he said.

While describing the gesture as a demonstration of corporate social responsibility, Izeze noted that the government would review the claims made by the contractor regarding the additional work.

The Commissioner emphasised that the completion of the project underscores Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s commitment to delivering durable infrastructure and creating an enabling environment for education and economic growth.

He noted that Abraka, a prominent university town, would particularly benefit from the improved road network, as students, lecturers, and residents can now enjoy safer and faster movement within the area.

“This is one of the many projects aimed at ensuring that the marital union between town and gown remains one of perpetual bliss,” he added.

According to a project brief released by the Highway Engineering Department of the Ministry of Works, the scope of work included site clearance, scarification of failed sections, removal of unsuitable materials, regulation of potholes with a 50mm binder course, provision of crushed stone base on failed sections, and the laying of asphaltic concrete binder and wearing courses on scarified sections.

Izeze confirmed that all components of the project, including site clearance, earthworks involving sharp sand filling on failed sections, installation of crushed stone base, and the laying of both binder and wearing courses, have been completed 100 per cent.

With overall completion achieved in February 2026, the upgraded road is expected to significantly enhance connectivity, facilitate smoother transportation, and stimulate economic activities across the benefiting communities and adjoining areas.

The Works Commissioner reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to delivering quality, durable road infrastructure to accelerate development across Delta State.