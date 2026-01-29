Delta Govt Commends SDU Ozoro VC, Hails Infrastructure, Practical Learning Model

The Delta State Government has commended the management of Southern Delta University (SDU), Ozoro, for its impressive infrastructural development and strong emphasis on practical learning, describing the institution as a model of effective university management.

The commendation was given on Thursday by the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, during an inspection tour of ongoing and completed projects at the university ahead of its maiden convocation scheduled for February 2026.

Aniagwu praised the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jacob Oboreh, for sustaining and deepening the transformation of the institution from its days as a polytechnic, noting that his reappointment by the Delta State Government was a well-considered decision that has continued to yield positive results.

According to the commissioner, the peaceful academic environment and absence of industrial actions at SDU reflected deliberate efforts by the State Government and the university management to provide adequate facilities and conducive working conditions for staff and students.

“When people talk about strikes in universities, it is not always about salaries. In many cases, it is about facilities and the learning environment. What we have seen here explains why institutions in Delta State rarely go on strike,” Aniagwu said.

He observed that students and staff interacted freely across the campus without tension, adding that the Vice-Chancellor’s ability to move around without heavy security underscored the trust and cordial relationship between management and the university community.

Aniagwu disclosed that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was pleased with the management and infrastructural growth at SDU, a development he said made it easier for the state government to provide timely subventions for the payment of salaries and emoluments.

He revealed that the university, barely four years after its establishment, now has a student population of over 13,000, attributing the rapid growth to effective planning and the availability of modern facilities.

Describing SDU as “more than a community but a growing town,” he said the institution was playing a critical role in preparing the next generation of Deltans for leadership responsibilities.

The commissioner also highlighted the university’s strong commitment to hands-on training, noting that students were actively involved in construction projects across the campus, earning stipends while acquiring practical skills.

“What makes this university unique is that students are not only taught theory; they are involved in practical construction work. By the time they graduate, many of them are already skilled builders and professionals,” he said.

On the quality of construction works, Aniagwu said projects executed by the university had passed durability and integrity tests, citing interlocked roads constructed two years ago that have remained intact despite heavy vehicular traffic.

He dismissed doubts previously expressed about Delta State’s ability to manage multiple universities, insisting that the performance of state-owned institutions had proven otherwise. “We have shown that Delta State has the capacity to run its universities and run them well,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Nyerhovwo Tonukari, declared that SDU is fully prepared to commence postgraduate programmes, following his inspection of facilities across the campus.

Prof. Tonukari said the rapid growth of the five-year-old institution was a clear reflection of the state government’s “Opportunities for All” agenda in the education sector, noting that SDU student population figure represents thousands of young people productively engaged in academic pursuits rather than being idle.

He explained that although the universities are designed to operate autonomously, the Delta State Government has continued to provide strong institutional support by paying lecturers’ salaries and funding critical needs, including accreditation exercises.

He commended the Vice-Chancellor and management for the prudent use of internally generated revenue (IGR) in driving infrastructure development, and disclosed that the university had secured National Universities Commission (NUC) approval for additional academic programmes.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Jacob Oboreh, attributed the institution’s rapid infrastructural strides to prudent resource management, strong government support and strategic partnerships with donors and stakeholders.

Speaking during the inspection tour, Oboreh said government funding alone was insufficient to meet the demands of a modern university, stressing that SDU had deliberately complemented state funding with IGR and donor support, guided by strict accountability and value-for-money principles.

Among the projects inspected were the Principal Officers’ Quarters; a two-storey Faculty of Science complex executed through direct labour and fully furnished with 126 staff offices, well-equipped laboratories, two lecture theatres and an ICT centre; and a block of science laboratories housing eight laboratories to strengthen practical learning.

He also disclosed that a 1,200-seater ultra-modern auditorium abandoned since 2012 was completed and furnished by the university, now accommodating two lecture halls and 17 staff offices.

The Vice-Chancellor highlighted donor-supported projects, including the Pa James Odhokpa Izomor Engineering Workshops donated by Engr. Godwin Odoba Izomor, who committed ₦1 billion to the construction of 10 engineering workshops, alongside additional workshops and studios to enhance technical training.

On student welfare, Oboreh said the university recently completed two hostel blocks of male and female hostsls with a combined capacity of about 1,000 students, noting that on-campus accommodation was prioritised due to security concerns in the host community.

He further acknowledged the Delta State Government’s support in developing the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and the ultra-modern Orerokpe Campus, which houses the Central Administrative Building, Faculties of Arts, Social Sciences and Law, staff housing, solar-powered electricity and a comprehensive water reticulation system.

Professor Oboreh revealed that accreditation teams from Abuja recently rated the Orerokpe Campus as one of the best they had seen in recent times, confirming that it met all requirements as a complete campus of Southern Delta University.

He concluded by urging collective ownership of the institution, stressing that SDU belongs to all stakeholders. “Our responsibility is to build an institution that will serve present and future generations. This university is our collective inheritance,” he said.